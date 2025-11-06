Barcelona medical report confirms defender has suffered fracture

Barcelona are not in their best moment, and injuries have more than played their part in their well-documented struggles. The likes of Joan Garcia, Gavi and Raphinha are currently sidelined, and another looks to have been added to that list.

In the closing stages of Wednesday’s 3-3 draw against Club Brugge, defender Eric Garcia had to be taken off due to a bloody nose. Initial fears were that he has suffered a fracture, and this has now been confirmed by Barcelona, who issued a medical report on the 24-year-old on Thursday afternoon.

“First-team player Eric Garcia has suffered a nasal fracture. He will be fitted with a protective mask and his recovery will determine his availability for the upcoming match against Celta.”

Eric still has a chance of being involved this weekend

This has placed Eric’s availability for Sunday’s match away at Celta Vigo in doubt, although there are still chances for him to be in the starting line-up, where he has been for Barcelona’s last five matches across all competitions. However, there is every chance that Hansi Flick decides not to risk him, which would mean that Pau Cubarsi returns to the side after starting on the bench in the previous two games.

Eric has been one of Barcelona’s most consistent performers this season, and there is little doubt that he has been their best defender. His absence against Celta would be a big blow, considering how dangerous the Galicians are – especially in attack, where they have the likes of Bryan Zaragoza, Ferran Jutgla, Iago Aspas and Borja Iglesias.

In the next 48 hours, it will be determined whether Eric is included in the matchday squad to face Celta. Barcelona will hope that he can be counted upon, but it may be wise for him not to be risked.