Much has been made of Barcelona and their tactics in recent weeks, and more so after the 3-3 draw at Club Brugge earlier this week. Those three goals made it 20 conceded in just 15 matches across all competitions this season, which is a major concern for the Catalans giants.

In particular, there has been strong criticism of Hansi Flick’s determination to continue utilising a very high defensive line, with which Barcelona were caught out on multiple occasions in Brugge. Former player Thierry Henry hit out at the German over this after the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this season, and another iconic footballer has now followed suit.

Speaking to beIN Sports (via Sport), Dutch legend Ruud Gullit spoke harshly on Flick’s tactics, claiming that Barcelona will not be successful this season unless they make significant alterations.

“Why insist on a plan doomed to failure? Every turnover is an invitation to counterattack. You can’t win titles playing like that.”

Is the high line criticism justified?

There has been a lot said about Barcelona’s determination to carry out a high defensive line, and last season, they were very effective at this – and it helped them on their way to a domestic treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup. They have since lost Inigo Martinez, who marshalled the defence expertly, and a solution has yet to be found.

The season is still in its infancy, so Barcelona have time to get things right – especially with the final international break of 2025 coming up after this weekend. Flick has already stated that he will not change his approach, and there is scope to suggest that it is the high press that has led to the Catalans’ downfall so far this campaign, so that will surely be worked on over the coming weeks.