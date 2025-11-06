Barcelona are reportedly prioritising the number nine position for next summer’s transfer market, something that appears only to work in tandem with the exit of their current star forward, Robert Lewandowski. The 37-year-old is expected to leave next summer.

The veteran goalscorer has now been at Barcelona for four years, and his contract will expire next summer, with Barcelona expected to move on from the Polish international, who has been battling Ferran Torres for a starting spot since the spring. Amid talk that Barcelona had already decided not to offer Lewandowski a renewal, Lewandowski told the press earlier this week that he was in no hurry to decide his future for next season.

Ferran Torres: "We can't concede right after scoring, it's something we need to review. We're at the beginning of the season, it's something we need to keep improving, we'll do it to arrive in good shape at the end." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 5, 2025

Lewandowski to prioritise Barcelona

That statement checks out with a fresh report from Tomasz Wlodarczyk of Meczyki, as carried by Sport, who say that Lewandowski intends to listen to what Barcelona have to say before deciding what move to make next. They say that Barcelona have not entirely ruled out a renewal, but are looking for his replacement. For his part, Lewandowski will only look for a new club once he has clarity on the situation with Barcelona.

Where could Lewandowski move?

In the background there has always been a suggestion over the last two years that Saudi Arabia would be interested in increasing the number of veteran stars with the presence of Robert Lewandowski, but it is not clear whether he is interested in that move. More recently, it has been suggested that Lewandowski is of interest to Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, who would be keen to bring in his goalscoring touch.

🇦🇷😬 Diego Simeone's reaction when Marcos Llorente scored the third goal last night. He did not seem happy with the team's performance towards the end.@pabloggallego_ pic.twitter.com/yWvl71RnTF — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 5, 2025

Los Colchoneros of course have a history of signing experienced forwards from Barcelona, with Memphis Depay, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and David Villa all taking the train to the Spanish capital after spells in Catalonia.