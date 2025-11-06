Atletico Madrid continue to reorganise in the offices at the Metropolitano, and there could be further movement in the coming months. Last season saw former Real Madrid scout Carlos Bucero appointed as their Director of Football, sparking a power shift away from then Sporting Director Andrea Berta, but Bucero’s time at the club could be in its final stretches too.

Bucero arrived ahead of the summer of 2024, and less than a year later, Berta would end up leaving, eventually landing at Arsenal in April. It was part of a battle for control over the club’s transfer business though, in which Bucero came out on top. The arrival of Mateu Alemany last month could change things again though.

🚨🇦🇷 JUST IN: Nico Gonzalez will likely be OUT for the game against Levante. He will also be left out of Scaloni's list for the upcoming international break.@marca pic.twitter.com/N3NkQ7XQWx — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 6, 2025

Bucero holds talks with Espanyol

Alemany has become the main man at Atletico after his arrival, and he will now have the final say over transfer business, reducing Bucero’s role. As such, Bucero’s future at the club is now less clear. Matteo Moretto has revealed to RadioMarca that Bucero has held talks with Espanyol over potentially joining their setup at the end of the season. Los Pericos were recently taken over by Velocity Sports Ltd., the same ownership group in charge of Burnley and led by Alan Pace.

Espanyol contact unrelated to Fran Garagarza health

It is noted that this situation occurred before current Sporting Director at Espanyol, Fran Garagarza, was hospitalised this week with a heart attack. Garagarza is currently in intensive care, but in a stable condition. Espanyol are looking to expand their recruitment operation, and talks with Bucero are part of that.

Garagarza has so far done an excellent job at Espanyol, with his recruitment playing a key role in Los Pericos regaining promotion and then surviving the drop last season without a budget to speak of. This season Espanyol are currently challenging for a European spot in the early stages of the campaign.