The success of Andoni Iraola has not gone unnoticed in European football, with the former Rayo Vallecano coach working wonders at Bournemouth. However after a brief spell under Francisco, his successor in Vallecas, Inigo Perez, has gone on to surpass his achievements.

Perez was due to join Iraola at Bournemouth, but work permit issues after Brexit determined that he could not continue as Iraola’s assistant. Taking over the reins at Rayo in February of 2024. Guiding Rayo to safety in the final months of that campaign, last year Perez inspired Rayo to an 8th-place finish and qualification for European football for just the second time in their history.

Inigo Perez has turned down offers from Premier League

In the summer, there was already interest in Perez from other La Liga sides, but he decided to commit to taking Rayo into Europe. However the interest has not stopped, with rumours that Nottingham Forest sounded out Perez as a potential replacement for Nuno Espirito Santo. Now Matteo Moretto has revealed on RadioMarca that Perez has also turned down offers from AS Monaco, who recently appointed Sebastien Pocognoli, Forest and Wolves, who continue to look for a manager. If he follows the policy of his predecessor, then Perez will see out the season at Rayo before deciding his future at the end of his contract.

Rayo Vallecano continue form in La Liga

This season has been dubbed as a difficult one for Rayo, as they try to balance European football, a small squad and an aggressive style for the first time since the start of the century. However Rayo remain in 10th spot as things stand in La Liga, and have taken four points from their first two games in the Conference League, where they face Lech Poznan on Thursday night.