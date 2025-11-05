Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has avoided talk that Lamine Yamal may require surgery to help resolve his groin issue, which has been hampering him over recent weeks. The 18-year-old has looked some way off his best this season, and has missed five matches for Spain and Barcelona as a result of it.

Flick chastised Spain manager Luis de la Fuente for his handling of Lamine Yamal’s injury in September, and has been bringing Lamine Yamal off as he eases him back into games. The teenage star has reportedly consulted with external doctors on the prospect of surgery though.

‘Lamine Yamal will play where fit’ – Hansi Flick

Ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Club Brugge, Flick was asked about the prospect of him joining up with the Spanish national team again next week, and talk of surgery.

“This isn’t my problem (regarding whether he’ll be with the national team). It’s not a matter of saying if he’s already 100% because it’s a process. For us, the important thing is that he played a great game and has trained well. We have to do hard work, but he’s fine and can play.”

Hansi Flick: “I think it's a match similar to the one against Elche. Brugge is a team that want to have the ball and they're bold. I'm sure at home they'll press us one-on-one and it'll be a tough match.” — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 4, 2025

Frenkie de Jong and Marc Casado unlikely to play 90 minutes

Frenkie de Jong and Marc Casado are predicted to start in midfield for Flick, as was the case against Elche on Sunday. Both are one yellow card away from suspension, with a trip to face Chelsea next in the Champions League, and Pedri likely to still be recovering from injury. Flick agreed it was a risk for both to play the whole match.

“I think so [regarding the risk with De Jong and Casado], everyone here could be an option to play tomorrow,” Flick explained, as quoted by Diario AS.

‘I’m very happy at Barcelona’ – Flick

There have also been reports that Flick could consider leaving Barcelona at the end of the season. The German coach was upbeat on the return of Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo though, affirming that he was happy at the club.

“I haven’t seen a more professional player than Lewandowski. With his return, and when Olmo comes back… We need these players to reach our highest level. And that takes time. I love this club, the players… I’m very happy in Barcelona.”