It has been an electric Champions League clash between Club Brugge and Barcelona, and the Catalans have got another equaliser at the Jan Breydelstadion.

Hansi Flick named an unchanged line-up from the weekend victory over Elche, but inside six minutes, Barcelona found themselves a goal down in Brugge. The hosts broke the offside trap, and that allowed Carlos Forbs to cross for Nicolo Tresoldi to tap home the opening goal of the game. But less than a minute after the game resumed following a VAR check on the opener, the Catalans equalised courtesy of Ferran Torres.

Club Brugge re-took the lead in the first half, with Forbs being played in behind before placing the ball beyond Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, but Barcelona levelled again on the hour mark courtesy of a special solo effort from Lamine Yamal, who has been excellent throughout the match.

But once again, Barcelona conceded minutes after scoring, with Forbs netting his second of the match, but it has now gone 3-3 as Christos Tziolis has headed the ball into the back of his own net from a Lamine Yamal cross.

Barcelona once again draw level at Club Brugge!@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/8IAnkLQyhY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 5, 2025

🚨🇪🇺 BARCELONA HAVE EQUALIZED AGAINST CLUB BRUGGE !!!!!!!!!!!! OWN GOAL !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Club Brugge 3-3 Barcelona.pic.twitter.com/YkZossJhfL — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) November 5, 2025

Lamine Yamal forces the own goal to get Barcelona back in to this game, again! pic.twitter.com/KzyNBPKQKg — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 5, 2025

It has been a classic match in Brugge, and Barcelona will now go in search of a winning goal after bringing themselves back level.