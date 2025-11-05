Barcelona

WATCH: Barcelona trade early goals with Club Brugge in Champions League clash

It has been an electric start to the Champions League clash between Club Brugge and Barcelona, with two goals at the Jan Breydelstadion inside the opening nine minutes.

Hansi Flick named an unchanged line-up from the weekend victory over Elche, but inside six minutes, Barcelona found themselves a goal down in Brugge. The hosts broke the offside trap, and that allowed Carlos Forbs to cross for Nicolo Tresoldi to tap home the opening goal of the game.

But less than a minute after the game resumed following a VAR check for Club Brugge’s opener, Barcelona have equalised courtesy of Ferran Torres. Fermin Lopez played the ball across to his teammate, who made no mistake to bring the game level.

Flick has been outspoken on Barcelona’s defensive issues, but they were exposed early on. However, they have issued a response, and they will hope to build on Ferran’s goal in the remaining minutes.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Champions League Club Brugge Ferran Torres Nicolo Tresoldi

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News