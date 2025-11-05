It has been an electric start to the Champions League clash between Club Brugge and Barcelona, with two goals at the Jan Breydelstadion inside the opening nine minutes.

Hansi Flick named an unchanged line-up from the weekend victory over Elche, but inside six minutes, Barcelona found themselves a goal down in Brugge. The hosts broke the offside trap, and that allowed Carlos Forbs to cross for Nicolo Tresoldi to tap home the opening goal of the game.

An outstanding start for Club Brugge as Tresoldi gives them the lead over Barcelona!@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/beCjWOhuLx — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 5, 2025

🚨🇪🇺 NICOLO TRESOLDI OPENS THE SCORING FOR CLUB BRUGGE! Club Brugge 1-0 Barcelona.pic.twitter.com/bMAlEUuNyg — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) November 5, 2025

But less than a minute after the game resumed following a VAR check for Club Brugge’s opener, Barcelona have equalised courtesy of Ferran Torres. Fermin Lopez played the ball across to his teammate, who made no mistake to bring the game level.

An immediate response from Barcelona as Ferran Torres gets the equaliser!@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/cfHhOAG8Bx — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 5, 2025

🚨🇪🇺 FERRAN TORRES EQUALIZES STRAIGHT AWAY FOR BARCELONA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Club Brugge 1-1 Barcelona.pic.twitter.com/KkXJes1JCd — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) November 5, 2025

Two goals in the first 10 minutes in Belgium 🤯 Club Brugge strike first to stun Barcelona but Barcelona answer back immediately ⚡ pic.twitter.com/wef1JwXXCf — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 5, 2025

Flick has been outspoken on Barcelona’s defensive issues, but they were exposed early on. However, they have issued a response, and they will hope to build on Ferran’s goal in the remaining minutes.