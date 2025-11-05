It has been an electric Champions League clash between Club Brugge and Barcelona, with a fourth goal having now gone in at the Jan Breydelstadion.

Hansi Flick named an unchanged line-up from the weekend victory over Elche, but inside six minutes, Barcelona found themselves a goal down in Brugge. The hosts broke the offside trap, and that allowed Carlos Forbs to cross for Nicolo Tresoldi to tap home the opening goal of the game. But less than a minute after the game resumed following a VAR check on the opener, the Catalans equalised courtesy of Ferran Torres.

Club Brugge re-took the lead in the first half, with Forbs being played in behind before placing the ball beyond Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, but Barcelona have now levelled again on the hour mark courtesy of a special solo effort from Lamine Yamal, who has been excellent throughout the match.

