WATCH: Barcelona go behind for third time against Club Brugge

It has been an electric Champions League clash between Club Brugge and Barcelona, and the hosts have netted the fifth of it at the Jan Breydelstadion.

Hansi Flick named an unchanged line-up from the weekend victory over Elche, but inside six minutes, Barcelona found themselves a goal down in Brugge. The hosts broke the offside trap, and that allowed Carlos Forbs to cross for Nicolo Tresoldi to tap home the opening goal of the game. But less than a minute after the game resumed following a VAR check on the opener, the Catalans equalised courtesy of Ferran Torres.

Club Brugge re-took the lead in the first half, with Forbs being played in behind before placing the ball beyond Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, but Barcelona levelled again on the hour mark courtesy of a special solo effort from Lamine Yamal, who has been excellent throughout the match.

But once again, Barcelona have conceded minutes after scoring, with Forbs netting his second of the match.

Barcelona have been very poor defensively, and they have been punished again for it. Flick must be absolutely furious at this performance.