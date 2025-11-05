Barcelona

WATCH: Club Brugge go back in front as Barcelona defensive issues exploited again

It has been an electric start to the Champions League clash between Club Brugge and Barcelona, with a third goal having now gone in at the Jan Breydelstadion inside the opening 17 minutes.

Hansi Flick named an unchanged line-up from the weekend victory over Elche, but inside six minutes, Barcelona found themselves a goal down in Brugge. The hosts broke the offside trap, and that allowed Carlos Forbs to cross for Nicolo Tresoldi to tap home the opening goal of the game. But less than a minute after the game resumed following a VAR check on the opener, the Catalans equalised courtesy of Ferran Torres.

However, Club Brugge have now re-taken the lead, with Forbs being played in behind before placing the ball beyond Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Barcelona have been very poor on the defensive front for much of the season, and their woes are on full display in this one.

