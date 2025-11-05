Real Madrid star Fede Valverde has told his teammates that they must fall in line behind manager Xabi Alonso, following defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League. The Uruguayan midfielder, used at right-back again at Anfield, also analysed the causes of their defeat.

Valverde, speaking to Movistar+ after the match, said his side would move past the loss swiftly.

“We wanted to win, today it was our turn to lose. We’re grateful to the people who came to support us in this weather. We’re growing and improving, obviously it’s a tough blow, but we’ve been on a run of good games. We’ll push past it, as we did after the loss to Atletico Madrid.”

Valverde analyses the causes of the defeat – ‘concentration’

One of the criticisms from Spain was that Real Madrid lacked aggressiveness to combat Liverpool, but like Alonso, placed emphasis on ‘the details’ and the defending of set-pieces.

“We have the attitude that there are many matches ultimately and that even losing here, you might be able to still guarantee you’ll be in the top eight. But, well, with this badge, you always have to go out to win, go out looking for the victory. It’s true that when we won the Champions League, we lost the first home game at the Bernabeu against Sheriff, and well, nobody thought we could have won the Champions League after that,” he told Marca.

“[It was] Not a lack of attitude, [it was] a lack of concentration when marking their set pieces, which we knew were very strong, that they went in with a lot of power. We had to pay much more attention. We have one of the best goalkeepers in the world, if not the best. And well, in the end, this is football.”

‘We have to accept what Xabi Alonso says’ – Valverde

Valverde’s relationship with Alonso has been questioned in recent weeks, especially after he publicly expressed his frustration at playing in defence – since which he has exclusively operated at right-back. He told El Chiringuito that he and his teammates had to accept what Alonso wants.

“As a captain, we have to accept what the boss says, and not respond with a sour face, nor gestures, nor any words. We’re a team, we’re all pulling in the same direction. If we don’t, it’s going to be difficult. We have to be together, solid, and if the manager says something, we have to follow it.”

Of course, the most high-profile case of that not happening was Vinicius Junior’s outburst at Alonso. He told El Chiringuito that Vinicius’ attitude came from the right place.

“In the end, he’s Vini, he’s our Vini. They are things that happen on the pitch, things that happen in football. He always wants to play, he always wants to win, and we don’t settle for anything, so the important thing is that he continues with that attitude of wanting to play, and giving the best for the team.”