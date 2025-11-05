Athletic Club star Unai Simon has suggested that while Newcastle United fans may enoy the success that the investment of Saudi Arabia is bringing, for him at least, they will struggle to hit the same heights of emotion as Los Leones. The two face off in the Champions League at St. James’ Park on Wednesday night.

The two clubs are almost diametrically opposed in their recruitment approach, with Newcastle bringing players in from all over the world by spending big on wages and transfer fees. Athletic, who only select players from the Basque Country or with direct Basque heritage, are restricted to recruiting from a small pool of players, and heavily rely on their Lezama academy to produce players for the first team.

‘Making big signings is not the only way to compete’ – Simon

During an interview with The Athletic ahead of their trip to Newcastle, Spain and Athletic number one Simon explained that his side were keen to show another way of understanding football.

“There are different ways of thinking about football, and you have to respect them all. Some people identify more with the Saudi idea of football, that people with lots of money come in and make lots of signings to improve your team. At Athletic, we have been brought up to trust in our youth system, our own kids, from our own land. We want to show everyone that making big signings is not the only way you can compete in the Champions League.”

‘The joys taste much better for us’

Simon goes on to note that the collective strength and the emotional bonds forged at Athletic enable his side to experience the highs in a different way.

“We know that we don’t have the same quality as some of the other squads. I’m not the best goalkeeper in the competition, and we don’t have the best centre-backs, or the most technical midfielders. But I’ve been playing with a lot of my team-mates since I was 14. Our fundamental strength is that we always stick together. No matter what, we trust in each other. The joys taste much better shared with people you’ve been through so much with.”

Athletic face un uphill task in England, following a desperate run of form that culminated in a 3-2 derby defeat to Real Sociedad at the weekend. Struggling with injuries, to star man Nico Williams no less, and unable to address the slide, manager Ernesto Valverde may sell the occasion as a chance to produce some momentum on a big stage.