In recent weeks, much has been made of the situation between Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso and Vinicius Junior. The player was very unhappy with his manager after being taken off during El Clasico, and while this riff has since been resolved between the two, the higher-ups are still centred on it.

Vinicius is in a peculiar situation at Real Madrid, in that he is in the final two years of his current contract. His existing deal ends in the summer 2027, and so far, an agreement between the two parties is not yet done – although it is believed that things are heading in the right direction.

Nevertheless, Vinicius’ future at Real Madrid is not entirely certain, and with this in mind, club bosses are not said to have made a decision on him ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

According to Bild, Real Madrid are planning to sell Vinicius next summer, with club bosses having taken that decision after his El Clasico outburst. This is said to have come directly from president Florentino Perez, who – despite being close with the Brazilian winger – wants to make it clear that no player is bigger than the club.

Real Madrid still want contract agreement with Vinicius

Despite this, the report states that Real Madrid want to ensure that Vinicius signs a new contract, as they do not want to sell him for less than planned, which would be likely given that he would have a year remaining on his current deal going into next summer’s transfer window. As such, the plan is to keep the 24-year-old happy – for now.