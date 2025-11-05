Real Madrid forward unhappy with Xabi Alonso tactics – ‘bored’

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has made a public deal of claiming that any issues between him and star forward Vinicius Junior are resolved. However reports that the two do not see eye to eye continue to emerge.

The Brazilian reacted furiously after Alonso brought him off during El Clasico, but apologised publicly for his outburst, and to his teammates – but noticeably left Alonso out of his public apology. Nevertheless, Vinicius made a point of shaking Alonso’s hand when substituted against Valencia over the weekend, and Alonso has said on multiple occasions that the matter has been resolved.

Vinicius ‘bored’ by Xabi Alonso tactics

Following a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday night though, Indykaila have alleged that Vinicius believes Alonso’s approach is to blame for the lack of flare in the Real Madrid attack this season. He seemingly feels ‘bored’ in Alonso’s system currently. Real Madrid were unable to do damage to Liverpool, creating just one clear chance, and only managed two shots on target.

Exclusive 💣 Vinicius Jr is blaming the tactics for lack of attacking football according to sources at Real Madrid. The player feels ‘bored’ when playing in the current setup. pic.twitter.com/OFfPrptq3O — indykaila News (@indykaila) November 5, 2025

Mixed reviews on Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid

This is not the first time that talk of frustration with Alonso has emerged from Valdebebas. Tension between Vinicius and Alonso at this point seems well-documented, beyond what has been seen publicly, but following El Clasico, a report criticising Alonso from dressing room sources emerged.

Even if the club and some of the players appear to be very happy with Alonso’s approach, some of the dressing room heavyweights seem unimpressed with Alonso’s ideas, and certainly his disciplinary approach. One of those that seemed publicly dissatisfied, Fede Valverde, told the press on Tuesday night that all of his teammates, including Vinicius, had to follow Alonso’s orders, no matter what they were.