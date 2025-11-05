Barcelona are in Belgium to face Club Brugge in their fourth Champions League clash of the season. The Blaugrana have six points from their opening two games, but will know that a win is vital to their hopes of securing one of the top seedings for the knockout stages.

The injury crisis plaguing Barcelona continues, with Joan Garcia, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Raphinha, Gavi and Pedri all out of action. For their part, Club Brugge are without goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, defender Bjorn Meijer and midfielder Ludovit Reis, who had a spell at Barca Atletic. Currently they sit second in the Belgian league, three points behind Union St. Gilloise, and have three points from their European outings, losing to Atalanta and Bayern Munich, but beating AS Monaco.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente is clear that if Lamine Yamal plays tonight, he'll call him up for the international break. @ElDesmarque_FCB pic.twitter.com/Pv3flMVTpP — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 5, 2025

Robert Lewandowski to remain on the bench

As players return in dribs and drabs, Hansi Flick gave Robert Lewandowski his first minutes back from injury in a 3-1 win over Elche on Sunday, as was the case for Dani Olmo. Yet MD expect neither to feature from the start at the Jan Breydel. That is the same for Sport, who both predict one change from the victory on Sunday, which is that Pau Cubarsi will return in the defence – the debate is whether it will be for Eric Garcia or Ronald Araujo.

#FCBarcelona are hosted by Club Brugge this evening, and MD expect a rare rest for Eric Garcia this season. With injury issues still plagueing the Blaugrana, little is expected to be changed by Hansi Flick, who face a difficult away day in the #ChampionsLeague. pic.twitter.com/5T8FfCYj2l — Football España (@footballespana_) November 5, 2025

Club Brugge a threat out wide

Club Brugge’s primary threat will come from out wide, with wingers Christos Tzolis and Carlos Forbs likely to pose issues for Barcelona’s high line. Both are capable of beating their man and have pace to burn.