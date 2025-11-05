Barcelona

Predicted Line-Ups Barcelona-Club Brugge: Robert Lewandowski to remain out of the team

Image via Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barcelona are in Belgium to face Club Brugge in their fourth Champions League clash of the season. The Blaugrana have six points from their opening two games, but will know that a win is vital to their hopes of securing one of the top seedings for the knockout stages.

The injury crisis plaguing Barcelona continues, with Joan Garcia, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Raphinha, Gavi and Pedri all out of action. For their part, Club Brugge are without goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, defender Bjorn Meijer and midfielder Ludovit Reis, who had a spell at Barca Atletic. Currently they sit second in the Belgian league, three points behind Union St. Gilloise, and have three points from their European outings, losing to Atalanta and Bayern Munich, but beating AS Monaco.

Robert Lewandowski to remain on the bench

As players return in dribs and drabs, Hansi Flick gave Robert Lewandowski his first minutes back from injury in a 3-1 win over Elche on Sunday, as was the case for Dani Olmo. Yet MD expect neither to feature from the start at the Jan Breydel. That is the same for Sport, who both predict one change from the victory on Sunday, which is that Pau Cubarsi will return in the defence – the debate is whether it will be for Eric Garcia or Ronald Araujo.

Club Brugge a threat out wide

Club Brugge’s primary threat will come from out wide, with wingers Christos Tzolis and Carlos Forbs likely to pose issues for Barcelona’s high line. Both are capable of beating their man and have pace to burn.
Predicted XIs Club Brugge-FC Barcelona for the Champions League
Image via Sport.

Another battle will be in midfield, where the new combination of Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casado and Fermin Lopez will be tasked with imposing Barcelona’s press. Brugge captain Hans Vanaken has a habit of arriving into dangerous positions from deep, and Brugge manager Nick Hayen will no doubt turn to him to disorientate Barcelona.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Champions League Club Brugge

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News