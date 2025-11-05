Atletico Madrid have often been defined by their strikers over the last decade, and under Diego Simeone, their most successful sides have included some of the best forwards in the game. Despite the presence of Julian Alvarez, Simeone is supposedly keen on signing another forward next summer.

Not only have Atletico’s best sides often included top class forwards in recent years, but often they have included former Barcelona players. Memphis Depay was the most recent example, but Antoine Griezmann (albeit returning to the Metropolitano), Luis Suarez and David Villa have all made the switch, the latter two with stunning results.

Diego Simeone keen to bring Robert Lewandowski to Atletico

In recent weeks it has been reported that Atletico Madrid hold an interest in signing Robert Lewandowski next summer, who as things stand is out of contract next summer. Cadena SER reporter Bruno Alemany has now backed up those assertions, describing it as almost a certainty that Simeone will request a move for him.

There’s a top-flight manager who loves Lewandowski, and before he retires, I’m sure he’s going to try to sign him. His name is Simeone. Simeone has told his inner circle that without that stunning goal, Barca wouldn’t have a chance of coming back [in last season’s 4-2 win for Barcelona]. In conversations with people very close to Cholo, I know for a fact that if he could, he’d trade Sorloth for him right now.”

Robert Lewandowski: “I feel good. About my future, I have peace of mind. I'm thinking about what's best for me. I'm focused now on playing and winning matches.” — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 4, 2025

Lewandowski’s contract situation

Currently there is uncertainty over where Lewandowski will be next summer. The 37-year-old told the press this week that he is not thinking about his future yet, but all of the reporting from Catalonia has claimed that Barcelona do not intend to offer him a new deal. Whether the new regime at Atletico, led by Director of Football Carlos Bucero and Sporting Director Mateu Alemany, would sanction a move for the veteran forward is less clear at the time of writing.