Atletico Madrid are set to be without key central defender Robin Le Normand, after he suffered a knee injury against Union St. Gilloise. It appears Le Normand will not be back in action until 2026.

The Spain international went down midway through the first half on Tuesday night during Atletico’s 3-1 win at the Metropolitano. He was replaced by Jose Maria Gimenez after 25 minutes. Despite Diego Simeone telling MD after the match that he looked good, it appears he will be out for some time.

Le Normand unlikely to return in 2025

Atletico confirmed the injury on Wednesday afternoon, noting that neither his meniscus nor his ligaments have been impacted. Diario AS say that Le Normand will be out of action for six to eight weeks. Bearing in mind that Atletico’s final game will occur on the 20th or 21st of December, it likely means he will not return before 2026.

That would keep him out for a total of nine games, most significantly against Inter on the 26th of November, a trip to face Barcelona on the 2nd of December, and a date at San Mames four days later with Athletic Club. Levante (H), Getafe (A), Real Oviedo (H), PSV Eindhoven (A), Valencia (H) and Girona (A) represent the other matches, with Clement Lenglet, Gimenez and David Hancko the main options to play in central defence.

‘It was difficult’ – Simeone on scary end to USG win

Le Normand was not on the pitch in stoppage time, when the ball fell to Louis Patris alone in the six-yard box, with the chance to make it 2-2. Diego Simeone was asked about his team’s ‘suffering’ for the victory against the Belgian league leaders.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult, complex match. In Eindhoven, they were up 3-0, against Inter, they had a great start, and Inter couldn’t turn things around until they had a set piece. Today we dealt with that situation, we improved as the game went on, just like against Sevilla. Their defensive work made it difficult for us to find space, and their counter-attacks created danger.”

🚨 Mateu Alemany: “Ideally, in the January transfer window, very few moves should be made.” pic.twitter.com/NbYRXR1iYU — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 5, 2025

“The first goal came with a great attacking transition, with a difficult touch that Julian finished off – that’s why he’s the striker he is. In the second half, we were better, closer to the game we wanted to play. They were dropping deeper, and we controlled the game more. Then came the second goal, and that goal they scored against us, from a free kick that we could have avoided. We entered that dangerous period where it could have been 2-2, and luckily it ended up being 3-1.”