Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has said that he is fighting fit and looking forward to getting back to his best ahead of their clash with Club Brugge. The 37-year-old also explained that he was not thinking about his future beyond the end of the season.

Lewandowski missed Barcelona’s opening two games with a muscle issue sustained in preseason, and recently has been out for three more matches with a muscle strain suffered while on international duty with Poland.

“I feel good after the injury; physically I feel great. I already played with the team three days ago, and for me, the most important thing is how I can help the team win. Regarding my future, I’m calm; it’s not the important time. There are important things now: the team and my national team. I’m focused on doing my best to win matches and titles,” he told Diario AS.

“I had some problems at the end of the season, but now I’m fine. When you have a lot of games in a season, it’s important to be at your best at the end. I’ve had two injuries, but I’ve been working really hard in the last two weeks, and now I’m at a high level. If we play as a team, we’re dangerous and we can win titles. Based on my experience, I’m calm, and I know I can help the team.”

‘I’m not thinking about my future’ – Lewandowski

Many expect Barcelona to move on from Lewandowski at the end of the season when his contract is up. The number nine position is seemingly the top priority for Director of Football Deco, and Lewandowski was asked what his plans were.

“First of all, I’m not in a hurry. In the end, the most important thing will be how I feel once the season is over. I’ll have to see what to do with my life, but right now I’m focused on scoring goals and winning titles with the team.”

What has changed at Barcelona this season?

At Barcelona, there is plenty of soul-searching going on, with the side struggling to reproduce their play from last season. Lewandowski was asked if he had an explanation for the Catalans’ inability to carry out the same tasks as last year.

“I think Flick said there’s a lack of stability with the players who have been injured and out of the squad. But there are times in football when things don’t go well, that’s normal. But the important thing is when you win the game and play better. After a season where we played at our best, repeating that this season isn’t easy, and we have to prepare ourselves mentally.”

Lewandowski: “I talk a lot with Lamine. The best thing is not to talk about him. He needs calm, time, experience…” — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 4, 2025

“In my experience, I know that it doesn’t matter how many goals I’ve scored in one season, I might start the next with zero. We always want to win. There are times in football when it doesn’t matter how, but you have to win the game. I’m sure we’ll get back to our best form and play much better. We shouldn’t overthink it. If we work hard, in the end we can win a lot of things.”