Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has hinted that his side are still adapting to their new defensive system this season, with the Blaugrana struggling to live with opponents. The high pressing and high offside line approach have not paid the same dividends they did last year.

The last clean sheet that Barcelona had was back in mid-September, and eight games have passed since. During that period, the backline has conceded 13 goals in total. Flick, like Pau Cubuarsi and Eric Garcia, has pointed to the forwards for their decline in pressing effectiveness this season.

‘We’ve changed a lot of things’ – Flick

Flick seemed to hint ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Club Brugge that he had been adjusting some aspects of their play. However he did again reference the loss of veteran Inigo Martinez, who was a stalwart at the back last season, and was allowed to leave for Saudi Arabia.

“Last season, Inigo Martinez was a great leader. We’ve changed a lot of things, and we’ve gone back Cubarsi and Eric Garcia. They’ve done very well. Araujo also had a great game. They’re three center-backs who can play. Other options are also possible,” Flick reasoned to Diario AS.

Differences between Barcelona this season and last

In terms of what else has changed, Flick pointed the finger at injuries. He has rarely been able to call upon his starting front three from last season.

“We can’t compare it to last season, because now we have several injured players. Last season Raphinha, Lewy, and Lamine were at their best, and they gave us a lot of confidence from the start of the season. We’ve lost a lot of players, but it looks like they’re coming back from injuries, and we have to see how they do.”

Lewandowski: “From the first day I noticed the potential Marcus has. With him we're stronger. He scores goals, but he's also providing a lot of assists.” — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 4, 2025

Barcelona now face a crucial period where they will have to do without Pedri, the main dictator of play in their midfield. At no point this season has Flick had all of the starting XI from last year available, excepting Martinez.