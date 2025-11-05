Espanyol Sporting Director in intensive care following heart attack

Espanyol Sporting Director Fran Garagarza has suffered a heart attack, and is in intensive care in Sant Pau Hospital in Barcelona. The attack occurred on Tuesday, after the club doctor raised the alarm.

On Tuesday morning, Garagarza felt unwell in his house, as reported by Cadena Cope, and called Espanyol’s club doctor with his complaint. They in turn alerted the emergency services, who rushed to Garagarza’s house to attend to him. Espanyol confirmed as much later in a club statement.

Garagarza in intensive care unit

The latest is that Garagarza is an a stable condition in the intensive care unit, and under observation. There he is set to remain for 48 hours, with the medical staff monitoring his progress. This period will then determine what further treatment Garagarza receives.

Garagarza conscious and stable

Further details are added by MD, who say that Garagarza has been conscious at all times, and that a message of calm has been communicated by those close to the sporting director, albeit one with caution and prudence. After the incident occurred, Head of ownership group Velocity Sports Limited Alan Pace was one of the first to send a message of support to Garagarza, and express his concern for the situation.

The 56-year-old is expected to be in recovery for the coming weeks, with data analyst Unai Ezkurra and assistant Ander Garitano set to handle his duties in the meantime.

Garagarza’s work paying dividends this season

After a tough first couple of years at Espanyol, Garagarza’s work is coming to fruition this season, with Los Pericos currently in European positions following a strong transfer window. That is despite losing star player Joan Garcia to rivals Barcelona, but his tandem with Manolo Gonzalez has given Espanyol a rare stability in the 21st century.