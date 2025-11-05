Club Brugge 3-3 Barcelona

Barcelona have been held to a draw after a breathless Champions League clash against Club Brugge at the Jan Breydelstadion.

Hansi Flick named an unchanged line-up from the weekend victory over Elche, but inside six minutes, Barcelona found themselves a goal down in Brugge. The hosts broke the offside trap, and that allowed Carlos Forbs to cross for Nicolo Tresoldi to tap home the opening goal of the game.

But less than a minute after the game resumed following a VAR check on the opener, the Catalans equalised courtesy of Ferran Torres. Fermin Lopez was played in behind by Lamine Yamal, and he squared the ball for Barcelona’s number 7 to find the back of the net.

Club Brugge re-took the lead in the first half, with Forbs being played in behind before placing the ball beyond Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, in what was yet another moment where the Catalans’ defensive woes were exposed. But they levelled again on the hour mark courtesy of a special solo effort from Lamine Yamal, who was excellent throughout the match.

But once again, Barcelona conceded minutes after scoring, with Forbs netting his second of the match after he found himself in behind once again. With only Szczesny to beat, he finished delicately to send the home supporters delirious – although it would not last as Christos Tziolis has headed the ball into the back of his own net from a Lamine Yamal cross to make it 3-3.

Defensive deficiencies highlighted again for Barcelona

Club Brugge thought they had the winner late on when Romeo Vermant robbed Szczesny to score into an empty net, but he was adjudged to have fouled the Polish goalkeeper after a VAR check. In the end, Barcelona have to settle for a share of the spoils, when it could have been much worse.