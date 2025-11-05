Hansi Flick to stick with philosophy amid Barcelona defensive woes

Barcelona were held to a 3-3 draw by Club Brugge on Wednesday, in what was a disappointing result for the Catalans. There were a lot of struggles that they had, particularly in defensive areas.

As per Diario AS, head coach Hansi Flick delivered his assessment of the match in Belgium, as he focused on the issues that his side had.

“It’s not just about defending in the back line, but also in midfield. We have to be attentive when they generate us in one or two touches. It is not easy, it is not easy at all. We did create several chances, but the truth is that they did very well. They have been very aggressive, logically on the positive side.

“The truth is that we were not able to press on the ball. We lost a lot of duels, many in midfield, that was important against such fast players. For us it’s about intensity when we’re without the ball. Above all, we must be attentive when they generate us with only one or two touches. I’m sure we’ll be able to improve it.”

Flick: Barcelona to continue with high-line approach

Flick is determined to find a solution, but his plan is to do so without needing to drop Barcelona’s defensive line.

“We can drop into a low block or stick to our philosophy and improve. When there’s no intensity, you have no options in the Champions League. Brugge did very well, as I expected, and I told the players that. The 1-0, last year, would have been two meters offside. But we want to play with our ideas.

“3-3 is not the best result for us, but the positive thing about the game is that we managed to come back after they took the lead three times. But of course, we have to talk about this.”