Barcelona have certainly taken a step forward since the arrival of Hansi Flick, with many players having taken their games to a new level in this period – perhaps none more so than Raphinha, who has been sensational since the start of last season.

Across the entirety of the 2024-25 campaign, Raphinha registered 34 goals and 22 assists, and although 2025-26 has been difficult for him due to injury, he is very happy with how things have been going for him, as he told GQ Hype (via COPE).

“What makes this moment so unique is the combination of technical growth, accumulated experience and mental balance. Today I feel that I can play with more freedom, read the game better and handle pressure in a more mature way.”

Raphinha reacts to placement in 2025 Ballon d’Or

Despite putting up ridiculous numbers, Raphinha only finished 5th in the Ballon d’Or standings, which he admitted was a personal disappointment.

“When you give yourself so much, work every day and feel like you had an amazing season, you naturally expect to be among the best. Finishing fifth was an honour, of course, but my expectations were higher.”

Raphinha: No rivalry with Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal was the highest-placed Barcelona player in the 2025 Ballon d’Or (2nd), with the teenager having taken some of the attention away from Raphinha in this regard. However, the Brazilian winger was quick to make it clear that there is no tension nor rivalry that exists between the two.

“That rivalry just doesn’t exist… What really exists between us is a mutual desire to perform at our best, push each other and help the team. Lamine is like family.”

Raphinha: I want to retire at Barcelona

Raphinha also made it clear that his desire is to see out his playing career at Barcelona, although he recognised that this may not come true.

“I would love to retire at Barça and leave my mark on the club. I also know that football is unpredictable, so I try to live in the present and give my best every day with this shirt.”