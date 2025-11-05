Barcelona played out a classic Champions League clash in Belgium, as they drew 3-3 against Club Brugge at the Jan Breydelstadion.
Starting XI
Wojciech Szczesny – 5.5
Could not do much about any of Club Brugge’s goals, as he was often left exposed by those ahead of him. He had a hairy moment late on, but was bailed out by VAR.
Jules Kounde – 5
Another desperately disappointing performance from the Frenchman, who cannot seem to get out of this slump. Played Carlos Forbs onside for Club Brugge’s opener, and generally, struggled in a defensive sense.
Ronald Araujo – 5.5
Preferred to Pau Cubarsi for the second match in a row, but he did his chances of staying in the team no favours with an unconvincing performance.
Eric Garcia – 6
Not at his best, as he struggled to deal with Club Brugge’s attacking threat alongside Araujo.
Alejandro Balde – 6
Sloppy for Club Brugge’s third.
Frenkie de Jong – 7.5
He was a one-man midfield for much of the night, as he sought to drive Barcelona forward.
Marc Casado – 5
Anonymous performance from the young midfielder, which will be a concern for Hansi Flick given that Pedri is out for the next few weeks.
Lamine Yamal – 8.5
He had a slow start to the match, but from the 20th minute onwards, he was at his best. Club Brugge could not stop him, as he scored one and played a big part in another.
Fermin Lopez – 7
He registered another two assists, but largely, he was not as involved as he would have wanted to be.
Marcus Rashford – 6.5
A quieter evening for the in-form Englishman, who was unable to create much danger down Barcelona’s left flank.
Ferran Torres – 6.5
Scored Barcelona’s first goal, but was taken off early in the second half amid a quiet performance.
Substitutes
Robert Lewandowski – 6
Brought on to give more of a goal threat, although he struggled in this regard.
Dani Olmo – 6
More involved than Casado, as he keeps building up his fitness after injury.
Roony Bardghji – 6
Barely involved after being brought on in the 83rd minute.
Pau Cubarsi – N/A
Came on late to replace a bloodied Eric Garcia.
Gerard Martin – N/A
Another late substitute.
