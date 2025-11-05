Barcelona played out a classic Champions League clash in Belgium, as they drew 3-3 against Club Brugge at the Jan Breydelstadion.

Starting XI

Wojciech Szczesny – 5.5

Could not do much about any of Club Brugge’s goals, as he was often left exposed by those ahead of him. He had a hairy moment late on, but was bailed out by VAR.

Jules Kounde – 5

Another desperately disappointing performance from the Frenchman, who cannot seem to get out of this slump. Played Carlos Forbs onside for Club Brugge’s opener, and generally, struggled in a defensive sense.

Ronald Araujo – 5.5

Preferred to Pau Cubarsi for the second match in a row, but he did his chances of staying in the team no favours with an unconvincing performance.

Eric Garcia – 6

Not at his best, as he struggled to deal with Club Brugge’s attacking threat alongside Araujo.

Alejandro Balde – 6

Sloppy for Club Brugge’s third.

Frenkie de Jong – 7.5

He was a one-man midfield for much of the night, as he sought to drive Barcelona forward.

Marc Casado – 5

Anonymous performance from the young midfielder, which will be a concern for Hansi Flick given that Pedri is out for the next few weeks.

Lamine Yamal – 8.5

He had a slow start to the match, but from the 20th minute onwards, he was at his best. Club Brugge could not stop him, as he scored one and played a big part in another.

Fermin Lopez – 7

He registered another two assists, but largely, he was not as involved as he would have wanted to be.

Marcus Rashford – 6.5

A quieter evening for the in-form Englishman, who was unable to create much danger down Barcelona’s left flank.

Ferran Torres – 6.5

Scored Barcelona’s first goal, but was taken off early in the second half amid a quiet performance.

Substitutes

Robert Lewandowski – 6

Brought on to give more of a goal threat, although he struggled in this regard.

Dani Olmo – 6

More involved than Casado, as he keeps building up his fitness after injury.

Roony Bardghji – 6

Barely involved after being brought on in the 83rd minute.

Pau Cubarsi – N/A

Came on late to replace a bloodied Eric Garcia.

Gerard Martin – N/A

Another late substitute.