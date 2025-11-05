Barcelona had a disappointing draw against Club Brugge on Wednesday, but one positive was Lamine Yamal’s return to form. The 18-year-old has been below his sky-high standards in recent weeks, but he was back to his unplayable best in Belgium.

Lamine Yamal scored one, made another and was a one-man army at times he drove Barcelona forward. As per Diario AS, he gave his reaction to Barcelona’s draw against Club Brugge, while also briefly touching on his goal.

“We knew that Club Brugge were a good team, it’s difficult to win when they score 3 goals. We have to improve on that. (My goal is) a quick play, Fermin passes it with his heel, but I’m left with the fact that we couldn’t achieve the victory.”

In recent weeks, much has been made of Lamine Yamal’s injury woes. Since September, he has been dealing with pubalgia, which has still not healed. Much has been reported about this, and the man himself has now attempted to set the record straight.

“I don’t read much, I have to play. There is a lot of talk about my pubalgia and I am sad about that, it is all lies. I’ve always been happy, I was focused on my thing, on getting back to work and playing at this level again, which is how I enjoy it. I have to keep doing my job.”

Barcelona need Lamine Yamal to build on this performance

Barcelona go to Celta Vigo on Sunday in their final match before the November international break, and in order to keep themselves well-placed in the La Liga title race, they need to win at a venue where they have notoriously struggled. Lamine Yamal will certainly need to replicate a performance similar to the one against Club Brugge if the Catalans are to win at Balaidos.