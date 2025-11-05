Barcelona fear tuberculosis outbreak at Camp Nou

Barcelona are reportedly dealing with a potential tuberculosis outbreak at Camp Nou. Work is ongoing to renovate Spotify Camp Nou, with the Blaugrana hoping to return to their home ground before 2026.

Information from El Pais, as carried by Sport, explains that the Public Health Agency of Barcelona (ASPB) is investigating a possible outbreak of tuberculosis among the labourers working on the stadium. The news has broken just a day after a union protest against the dismissal of 50 workers by contractors Ekstreme Works and Limak, complaining also of poor working conditions. These were not related to the safety of the conditions, although back in 2023, this was raised as an issue.

Outbreak of tuberculosis pending test results

The investigation comes after one of the workers was admitted to hospital after contracting matching symptoms. The 23-person team that was working with the patient in question has been tested, and three of them are still awaiting the results of the test. The ASPB will not consider it an outbreak until there are two confirmed cases.

The disease, which as of 2023 still causes more than a million deaths per year, is largely curable, with most cases making a full recovery within six months of contraction. However as one of the most easily transmitted diseases, passed on through saliva, coughing or even speaking, requires quarantine of those infected. Generally it is treated through a course of antibiotics.

Camp Nou trouble for Barcelona

It has been something of a fraught renovation of Camp Nou so far, with their return on course to be over a year behind schedule. The return will likely only occur with around 45,000 fans, less than the 60,000 initially planned. Barcelona are set to hold an open training session this week at Camp Nou to test out the new facilities, with 23,000 tickets sold for the event.