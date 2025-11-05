Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has told the press that his side lost an even match against Liverpool, in which the Reds took care of the details better. Los Blancos were largely without threat at Anfield, with Thibaut Courtois their man of the match, making eight saves in total.

Los Blancos were heavily criticised for their performance after the game in Spain, with the iconic Jorge Valdano taking the silver lining that ‘it could have been worse’. Alonso seemed to take a different read on the game to most though, explaining that he felt his side lost it on minor details.

“It was an even match, with moments, especially in the second half, those 15 minutes, where we conceded a corner, a foul, a direct free kick… they demanded a lot from you, and in the end, the goal came. But it was an intense match, with an even first half, where we gradually improved. And in the second half, everything was very tight, a matter of small details. Those somewhat unnecessary fouls caused us to lose the initiative,” he told Movistar+ before his press conference, as quoted by Diario AS.

Xabi Alonso on bringing on Trent Alexander-Arnold, and where things went wrong for #RealMadrid at Anfield. #LFC. Full answers from his press duties below👇 pic.twitter.com/KKnJesJ5E4 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 5, 2025

Alonso has been battling the narrative that his Real Madrid struggle against bigger sides, and declared this defeat different to their loss against Atletico Madrid.

“But the match was even, with some key differences. There was a moment when they really had it going their way… and there are many ways to lose. Today’s loss was very different from the one at the Wanda Metropolitano. Today, we gave it our all, we competed, the attitude was good. We were lacking a few things that we’ll have to improve for the future, because there will surely be more matches like this. But today was the toughest of the Champions League group stage.”

What went wrong for Real Madrid?

Over the course of the 90 minutes, Real Madrid managed just two shots on target, both of which came in the first half. Despite having half an hour to turn things around, Real Madrid could not put Liverpool under pressure.

“It was difficult for us to get into the final third. They were dropping deep, and in the box, it was hard to create danger, but it was a game that required hard work, gradually gaining ground, and then it came down to the details. In the end, it went their way.”

“We couldn’t break through their last line of defense to create clear chances in the box. Fede was carrying a knock, so we substituted him. We wanted to create more threats with Trent and Rodrygo. We tried different combinations. Today we were lacking a little bit overall, and some details went against them.”

Alonso refutes idea that Courtois kept Real Madrid in it

The idea that Liverpool had been more dominant than Alonso was letting on was put to the Real Madrid manager, with one question enquiring if it was not Courtois’ interventions that had prevented Los Blancos from suffering a heavy defeat.

“For me, the most worrying thing is that we have to learn. In those moments when they’re pressing, we have to hold on and not give away those fouls and corners. It was a very intense match.”

Selection headaches for Xabi Alonso

Alonso elected to repeat the line-up he used in the Clasico victory over Barcelona, but would not declare it his best XI.

“These are decisions we’re making, and the players are in good form. It’s November. We’re going to have a demanding phase. They were working well today. Today there were things that were working and others that need improvement.”

Eduardo Camavinga started on the right side of midfield, interchanging with Arda Guler, but the Frenchman struggled to have the same impact as he did against Barcelona.

🗣️ "I hope that the fans can forgive him [@TrentAA] in the longer term, and eventually he can come back and they'll honour him for all the trophies he won." Thibaut Courtois speaks to @AndyKerrtv after Real Madrid's defeat at Anfield.#beINUCL #LIVRMA #UCL pic.twitter.com/9OjruJwfyZ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) November 4, 2025

“A fourth midfielder. We thought Arda could cut inside, stretching Fede out. Then we changed our minds, because Arda had a good touch inside. These are decisions you make during the game.”

“We have players who can play in different positions: Camavinga, Guler, Valverde… It depends on the match, the player’s form; we have options and we can play with a different type of player than just a winger. These are options we have in the squad and we have to evaluate them match by match.”