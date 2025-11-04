Barcelona are set to come under heavy scrutiny for the construction of Camp Nou once again this week, after fresh protests over the work to renovate Camp Nou. Back in 2023, the club were criticised for the use of illegal labour practices, but claimed to be rectifying the situation.

The Blaugrana have face criticism over the use of Turkish construction group Limak, who have faced backlash over environmental abuses and workers’ rights abuses in the past too. Previously unions have raised the alarm over potential abuses happening at Spotify Camp Nou, but Institutional Vice-President Elena Fort claimed that there were simply some anomalies that were being addressed, rather than intentional or systematic abuses.

‘Camp Nou cannot come at cost of workers’ rights’

The Confederation Syndicate of Labour Commissions (CCOO) have protested outside Camp Nou this Wednesday, raising the alarm over undocumented migrant labour, working under illegal conditions. CCOO leader Carlos del Barrio claimed that around 50 employees are affected.

“Some of them have been working twelve hours a day, seven days a week, for more than a year,” he told Diario AS. “We are aware that there is a lot of pressure to open the stadium, but what cannot happen is to do so at the expense of all the workers’ rights.”

Calls on Government to ‘normalise situation’

The protest sprung up after contractors Limak and Ekstreme Works intended to dismiss the 50 employees, who are not registered with social security, and currently are working without guarantees of their rights in Spain. Del Barrio called on the government to activate the legislation deliberately intended to address situations such as these to grant said workers their rights.

“The moment they set foot on Turkish territory, their ability to defend themselves [will be diminished],” Del Barrio stressed.

While it is Limak and Ekstreme Works that are dealing with the employment situation, del Barrio noted that Barcelona had ‘turned a blind eye’ to their complaints.