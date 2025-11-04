Liverpool have finally broken the deadlock at Anfield against Real Madrid, with Alexis Mac Allister proving the difference. Los Blancos will be forced to come from behind in order to take anything from the game.

Real Madrid had been on the ropes at times in the first half, with Thibaut Courtois bailing them out on several occasions, most notably with a brilliant stop rushing out to block Dominik Szoboszlai from close range. As the second half began, Liverpool threatened again from corner kicks, with the Belgian adding to his highlight reel.

Mac Allister breaks the deadlock for Liverpool

It was a set-piece that would be Real Madrid’s undoing ultimately though, after Jude Bellingham conceded a free-kick on the left side of the box. The ball was whipped in, and Mac Allister’s flick was impossible to stop, even with the brilliance of Courtois. Los Blancos now face an uphill task to get back into the game.

🚨🇪🇺 MAC ALLISTER OPENS THE SCORING FOR LIVERPOOL !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid.pic.twitter.com/gMmBlCoIxB — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) November 4, 2025