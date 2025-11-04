Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid CF reacts to being substituted during the Spanish League, LaLiga EA Sports, football match played between Real Madrid C.F. and FC Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on October 26, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. AFP7 26/10/2025 ONLY FOR USE IN SPAIN

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is set to sport the name of a Barcelona star on a new pair of boots. The Brazilian was gifted the footwear by Chelsea and England star Lauren James.

James, sister of Chelsea full-back Reece James, and Vinicius have coincided before, as they both work as ambassadors for American sportswear brand Nike. Part of their latest footwear campaign is featuring boots that have the name of two footballers on the boot itself.

Vinicius’ boots include name of Barcelona star

The boots that James’ is inolved with are the latest in the mercurial model, and as highlighted by Marca, also include the name of Barcelona and Spain forward Salma Paralluelo. Her name and that of James are incscribed on the outside of the boot.

Vinicius posted a picture of himself wearing the boots on his Instagram story with the message ‘Thanks again’, tagging James. The England forward reposted it on her own story with the caption ‘002’.

Spotlight on Vinicius at Anfield

It’s been a tricky period for Vinicius, who looked to be rounding into form for Real Madrid, and that was evident against Barcelona during El Clasico. Yet his outburst at manager Xabi Alonso after being taken off traveled the globe in the headlines. The relationship between the two has been closely analysed, and ahead of Los Blancos’ Champions League clash with Liverpool, Alonso shot Vinicius a warning over his behaviour.

Salma Paralluelo on the way back from injury

Paralluelo, who shot to stardom during Spain’s 2023 World Cup triumph, is currently on her way back from injury. Late last month, the 21-year-old suffered an knee ligament injury, and is expected to be out until 2026. She is yet to hit the admittedly significant heights of her early career with La Roja, and will be desperate to assert herself under new manager Sonia Bermudez.