Trent Alexander-Arnold mural defaced ahead of Liverpool-Real Madrid clash – ‘Rata’

Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold decided to bring to an end two decades on Merseyside this past summer, where he grew up a Liverpool fan and won everything with them. Deciding not to renew his contract amid interest from Real Madrid, Alexander-Arnold was down to the final month of his deal, when Los Blancos agreed a cut-price €10m deal for his services with Liverpool.

Not everyone was willing to thank him for his services and wave him farewell though. Dividing opinion in Liverpool, he received whistles in the final months of his time at Anfield, and significant criticism too.

Alexander-Arnold mural defaced – ‘Adios, rata’

Ahead of the Champions League tie between Liverpool and Real Madrid this evening, a mural of Alexander-Arnold painted after the Reds won the Premier League was defaced. The mural is captioned ‘I’m just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has come true,’ but on Tuesday morning appeared covered in white paint. The caption now reads ‘Rat. Adios El Rata’ [Goodbye to the rat] as well.

Large mural on brick wall of terraced house depicts Trent Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool FC red jersey with number 6, posed spraying champagne from bottle, dynamic action pose with jersey appearing wet from spray, text graffiti nearby reads RAT ALEXANDER ARNOLD FROM LIVERPOOL YOU ARE A RAT, urban street setting with blue bin, red box, scooter, and adjacent wall art.
Arne Slot to give Alexander-Arnold warm welcome

Ahead of the clash, Liverpool boss Arne Slot told the media that while he could not speak for the fans, he would be giving Alexander-Arnold a warm welcome. The Dutch coach noted that he only had good memories of the 26-year-old from his time at Anfield.

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso: ‘He has to enjoy it’

Another man who made the same switch as a player is Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso. As he pointed out, Alexander-Arnold’s case is different as he grew up on Merseyside. Nevertheless, he said it would be emotional for him too, but called on Alexander-Arnold ‘to enjoy it’. The England international is unlikely to start, as he is yet to get back on the pitch since recovering from injury 10 days ago, but will be on the bench.

