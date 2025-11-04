Real Madrid star ruled out with return date due to groin issue

Things have been going swimmingly for Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso in recent weeks, but the start of this week did bring with it a setback for Los Blancos. Summer signing Franco Mastantuono has suffered an injury and is not available for their Champions League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Mastantuono did not train on Monday morning at Valdebebas, with Real Madrid breaking tradition at the behest of Alonso. The Basque manager confirmed that it was due to his fear of leaks about the team’s preparation before games, with Real Madrid usually training at the stadium before Champions League away days.

Mastantuono suffers from groin injury

As explained by Cadena Cope, Mastantuono did not do so as he has been diagnosed with a groin injury. He was not given a return date, and while it is custom for Los Blancos not to provide one for their players in their medical announcements, none of the major outlets have given him a potential return date.

On the one hand, the injury does come at a time where Real Madrid can afford to rest him. Mastantuono has not traveled to face Liverpool, and it seems likely that Real Madrid will leave him out for their trip to face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon. That would then give him a total of three weeks to recover before they are back in action after the international break against Elche, provided he is not called up by Argentina.

Same injury as Lamine Yamal

The concern is the nature of the injury. The groin issue is the same one plagueing Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, who has been managing it as he looks to get back up to speed. It has caused Lamine Yamal to miss five games, but for the best part of two months, has not looked like his usual self. The injury generally inhibits the ability to push off and sprint.