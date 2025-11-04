Real Madrid Player Ratings v Liverpool: Thibaut Courtois one of two positive marks

Here’s how Real Madrid’s players graded out from their trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Champions League, as Xabi Alonso’s side fell to a disappointing defeat.

Thibaut Courtois – 9

A series of brilliant saves kept Real Madrid in this one. His stop from Dominik Szoboszlai, quickly out to smother his effort from a prime position, was a reminder of why Courtois is peerless at his position when at the top of his game. The best player on the pitch.

Fede Valverde – 5.5

On the one hand, Liverpool made little progress on Real Madrid’s right side, to Valverde’s credit. However he was shackled to the position that comes so unnaturally to him, unable to influence going forward, and not exactly halting the Reds either.

Eder Militao – 7

Once again the best of Real Madrid’s backline. Decisive in the challenge, stepping out well, the Brazilian is holding things together for Xabi Alonso. Exemplified by his goal-saving block in the final moments that kept Los Blancos alive.

Dean Huijsen – 4

Lucky not to be punished for a couple of poor errors. Dispossessed by Florian Wirtz by being muscled off the ball, it led to a chance for Szoboszlai. A couple of poor giveaways too, Huijsen has looked shaky when tested. Concerning showing for Alonso.

Alvaro Carreras – 6

Curious game for Carreras, who saw most of Liverpool’s progress come down his side, and nearly created the opener for the opposition with a loose ball back. That said, until the final moments, he did marshal Mohamed Salah well for the most part, and was not one of Real Madrid’s many problems.

Eduardo Camavinga – 5

In the side to do what he did against Barcelona and help free up Jude Bellingham, and he carried out his role again on the right side. It’s evident this is a sacrifice for the team though, as the game somewhat passed him by.

Jude Bellingham – 6.5

Among the best for Real Madrid in the first half, putting himself about and popping up in the hole to cause issues for Liverpool’s midfield. As the game went on though, Bellingham found himself shackled, and he would give away the set-piece that led to the winner. Not a great performance, but he is moving much better now.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 5.5

In many senses, Tchouameni had too many fires to put out to properly judge his performance. Yet the area just in front of the defenders saw Florian Wirtz and Szoboszlai pop up with space time and again. Neither was Tchouameni especially influencial winning the ball back higher up, as he has done so well this season.

Arda Guler – 5

A couple of flickers in the first half, but was disconnected from the play for much of it. Had one opening which he tried to move onto Kylian Mbappe, and should have done better.

Kylian Mbappe – 5

Largely absent for Real Madrid, on a night when they needed the leadership Mbappe has been exhibiting this season. Mbappe had two half-chances, blazing one over from the edge of the box, and slicing the other wide. Even if he lacked service, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk will have been surprised at how little they were tested.

Vinicius Junior – 6

Lost the battle with Conor Bradley in the first half, and was again lacking in production in the second half. That said, if you look at the few the openings Real Madrid did have, Vinicius was the catalyst. Perhaps deserves an extra half-point.

Substitutes

Rodrygo Goes – 5

Has been short of match action, and was short on just about everything, deployed back on the right side initially for Camavinga.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 5

Primary contribution was to animate the Liverpool crowd into booing him. Tried to get on the ball, looped one cross beyond everyone, on a sour night at Anfield.

Brahim Diaz – N/A

On for stoppage time.