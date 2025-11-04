Real Madrid left with damage limitation in defeat to Liverpool

Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid were handed just their second defeat of the season at Anfield on Tuesday night, after a limp performance in the Champions League. Los Blancos struggled at both ends of the pitch, which may well resume the questioning of Alonso’s side on big occasions.

The game kicked off with Real Madrid on the frontfoot, with Vinicius Junior going after Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley. Yet with Bradley holding up to Vinicius’ probes, the momentum began to shift midway through the first half, aided by two shakey moments at the back from Dean Huijsen.

They led to a chance for Dominik Szoboszlai, who stung the gloves of Thibaut Courtois for the first time. When an errant clearance from Alvaro Carreras sent Liverpool in behind, the giant Belgian read Szoboszlai’s intentions, blocking his effort from the penalty spot brilliantly. Los Blancos did have one good opening, with Vinicius finding Jude Bellingham in the box. Gliding past Ibrahima Konate, Bellingham’s low shot could not beat Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Thibaut Courtois heroic in defeat

Liverpool continued to apply pressure from the opening moments of the second half, with Courtois whipping his hands out and flying through the air to prevent Virgil van Dijk and Hugo Ekitike from scoring. Just as Liverpool’s pressure looked like it might let up, a set-piece conceded on the left side of Real Madrid’s box was fired in with pace, and Alexis Mac Allister’s flick finally proved too quick for Courtois.

That occurred on the hour-mark, and it is true that Real Madrid gained more of a foothold, as Liverpool tried to slow the tempo. Although Xabi Alonso’s side, now with Rodrygo Goes and public enemy number one Trent Alexander-Arnold did begin to play in Liverpool’s half, they did not succeed in lifting the tempo. Devoid of openings, Mbappe sliced an effort just wide after Vinicius cut it back to him, but to call it a chance would be generous.

Courtois would be called into action one final time for another miraculous close-range block from Ekitike, and Eder Militao got in the way of Mohamed Salah’s follow-up in solidarity. That was all the solidity that Alonso’s side showed all game though.

The new Real Madrid appeared to have sacrificed some of their offensive flair for more stability and control of the game, but neither were in evidence at Anfield. Despite the four in midfield, Liverpool managed to control the ball, and do so without leaving themselves exposed to Mbappe and Vinicius. If El Clasico allowed Alonso to point to his early work with the Real Madrid team, a thorough defeat to Liverpool will ensure he reminds his side they are some way off where they need to be, with the best news of the match the scoreline following Courtois’ masterclass.