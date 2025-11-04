Real Madrid forward gives green light to January exit

Real Madrid forward Endrick Felipe will not be at the club in February if plans to get him more game time come to fruition. The Brazilian has been frozen out by new manager Xabi Alonso, and is desperate to get back on the pitch after four months out through injury.

Endrick went down with a hamstring issue in May that kept him out for six weeks, and on the verge of his return, suffered a relapse. That would sideline him until mid-September, but since returning to fitness, Alonso has not seen fit to use him.

Endrick gives green light to Olympique Lyon move

Hence it is no surprise that Endrick has been at the centre of transfer speculation, as the current situation is not benefitting either the club or Endrick. The 19-year-old is also desperate to book a ticket to the 2026 World Cup with Brazil, for which he will need to prove himself on the pitch to Carlo Ancelotti, who used him sparingly at Real Madrid last season.

A number of teams have been credited with interest in Endrick over the last few months, but last week it emerged that Olympique Lyon had opened talks with Real Madrid for Endrick. Diario AS say that Endrick has now given the green light for a loan move to Lyon in January.

Real Madrid yet to do so

However they do note that Real Madrid are yet to finalise a deal for Endrick with Lyon. It is noted that they spent a significant amount on Endrick, and in terms of ammortisation, Los Blancos will be paying between €5m and €8m per season for his services, on top of his wages.

A key factor in Endrick’s decision is the presence of Paulo Fonseca, who can communicate with Endrick in Portuguese, and Lyon fit many of the requirements Endrick was looking for; a big club, playing with Europe with an opportunity for him to get game time. Nevertheless, if Lyon and Los Blancos cannot agree a deal, Endrick has numerous other suitors.