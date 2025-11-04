Barcelona star Raphinha had the season of his life last year, inspiring the Blaugrana to a trio of domestic titles and the Champions League semi-final. Yet his peers did not deem his performances sufficient for a spot in the FIFPro World XI, something that did not go down well with the Brazilian.

The XI was released by FIFPro, the international players’ union, on Monday, and consists of the XI best players from last season as voted by the players themselves. Four La Liga players made it into the XI, with Real Madrid providing Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. Spain and Barcelona duo Pedri and Lamine Yamal completed the Spanish league’s contribution.

Raphinha reacts to absence from FIFPro XI

A selection that did not go down well with Raphinha. The 28-year-old posted a series of 18 images and videos on his Instagram story, which enumerated his achievements and performances last season.

It included a number images of himself lifting trophies, as well as being awarded Player of the Season by La Liga. Raphinha also finished top scorer in the Champions League with 13 goals. Overall, Raphinha managed an impressive total of 62 goals and assists in 64 appearances.

PSG dominate, surprise midfield inclusions

Part of Raphinha’s issue might have been that his theoretical position is occupied by Ousmane Dembele, the current Ballon d’Or winner. He was one of four Paris Saint-Germain players included, following their impressive Champions League victory. On the other hand, Raphinha may feel justly frustrated that Cole Palmer and Bellingham were included ahead of him, with neither managing similar achievements collectively or individually last season.

For his part, Lamine Yamal became the youngest ever player to be included in the XI at the age of just 18, which is voted on by around 20,000 players. Raphinha has seen his season this year interrupted by injury, but is hopeful of returning shortly.