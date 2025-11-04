Real Madrid face Liverpool in their second major test in the Champions League league phase at Anfield at 21:00 CEST, with both sides nursing some key absences. Xabi Alonso’s side come into the game in fine form, having won 13 of the 14 games they have played so far this season.

Los Blancos are without Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, while Franco Mastantuono was ruled out late on with a groin injury. For their part, Liverpool be without Alisson Becker, Alexander Isak and Jeremie Frimpong, as confirmed by Arne Slot.

Real Madrid to repeat Clasico line-up

All eyes will be on former Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold and his reception, after a hostile greeting back in his hometown. Yet with Alexander-Arnold still yet to appear since his injury in September, the expectation is that he starts on the bench. Diario AS predict that Alonso will revert to the line-up that won El Clasico, with Eduardo Camavinga in midfield for Mastantuono.

#RealMadrid face #LFC this evening with four absences in Carvajal, Mastantuono, Rudiger and Alaba, while Arne Slot is without Isak, Frimpong and Alisson. Diario AS predict that Xabi Alonso will return to the same line-up that started in #ElClasico at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/lNfCL6LwKa — Football España (@footballespana_) November 4, 2025

Florian Wirtz to remain on Liverpool bench

The prediction from both AS and MD is for one of the two star summer signings at Liverpool, Florian Wirtz, to remain on the bench. That would make it four games in a row that Slot has kept him out of the starting line-up.

There is little else in reserve for Slot, who could use Milos Kerkez ahead of Andy Robertson at leftback, or bring Wataru Endo into midfield. However those would both be surprise choices. Real Madrid will have more on the bench despite their own injuries, with Rodrygo Goes, Brahim Diaz and Alexander-Arnold strong candidates to freshen things up in the second half. Los Blancos are also expected to keep a close eye on Liverpool central defender Ibrahima Konate, whom they have been heavily linked with over the last few months.