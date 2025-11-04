Jeremy Beren can be found on social media here, and if you’re hungry for more, find their excellent work here.

We are nearly one-third of the way through La Liga’s 2025/26 season. So, I felt it appropriate to tackle some of the big questions (that I have, anyway) facing teams at the top, fighting for the European spots, or fighting to stay in the top flight in any capacity.

Is this Real Madrid’s league to lose?

Real Madrid blew past a sorry Valencia on Saturday, with two more Kylian Mbappe goals helping Los Blancos to a 4-0 win that was every bit as dominant as the scoreline suggests. Jude Bellingham too was among the scorers as he continues to adapt to Xabi Alonso’s setup, while Alvaro Carreras got in on the fun with his first-ever goal for the leaders, who maintained their five-point gap – with that crucial head-to-head victory in the Clasico – over FC Barcelona.

Even at this relatively-early stage, it is starting to feel as if Xabi Alonso’s first season as manager is going to culminate in Madrid’s record-extending 37th title. And as an Atletico Madrid supporter, it does kill me to say this, especially after the Rojiblancos absolutely pulverised this team last month.

But Madrid men have responded well to that humbling 5-2 defeat in the derby. Alonso’s men have won 10 of 11 games and own the league’s best goal differential at plus-16. Mbappe already is up to 13 goals (and ‘just’ three penalties), nearly double Julian Alvarez’s next-best tally of seven. Arda Guler’s five assists rank second in the competition, behind only Getafe’s midfield marshal Luis Milla. Despite lingering doubts over the future of Vinicius Junior and the perennially-tense atmosphere inside the Bernabeu dressing room, Alonso’s methodical approach is paying dividends on the pitch.

A back door for Barcelona exists, of course. Though Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to return imminently, Dani Carvajal is out until January, and Dean Huijsen and Eder Militao cannot play every single game in defenxe together. In addition, Franco Mastantuono – a starter since he walked through the doors in August – is suffering from pubalgia, which could severely hamper the teenage winger for the rest of the season.

What’s stopping Barcelona from buying Marcus Rashford?

Barcelona on Sunday lost the possession battle but beat Elche 3-1 at Montjuic. Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres scored early goals to set the Blaugrana on their way, and after Rafa Mir took advantage of some slack defending to cut the deficit in half, Marcus Rashford struck a thundering shot off the underside of the crossbar to complete the scoring seconds after the hour.

Rashford: "I'm trying to do the best I can. Today I was able to do things better, but I'm happy with my start. We have to keep being a team." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 2, 2025

It is increasingly obvious that Barcelona are not going to offer 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski a new contract, so the Blaugrana will need “guarantees” in attack next season – especially as they do not project to have the money required to buy an elite centre-forward. Remember, Barca could only clear Rashford’s registration specifically because there was no buy-obligation clause in his loan agreement.

Beyond Barcelona’s persistent financial issues, the pending presidential election will inform much of the club’s business next summer, as will a possible change in manager. I am not at all convinced that Hansi Flick, tied to Barca through next year, is going to see out his contract; the Barca job is unique in the exhaustion it inflicts on managers, who are eventually worn down by the entorno and political infighting that affects the first team even in the best of times. And these are not great times for the defending champions, who lack defensive security and movement in the final third.

In my estimation, Barca probably are best served by signing someone like Levante’s Etta Eyong while fitting Lamine, Ferran, Raphinha, and Rashford around him. Rashford on Sunday scored only his second goal in LaLiga, but his playmaking and technical quality from the left wing, when combined with his improving form, are bolstering his case for a permanent move to Catalonia.

Will Athletic Club figure it out?

Athletic Club’s problems are mounting. After losing Sunday’s Basque Derby on a 92nd-minute Jon Gorrotxategi winner, Athletic have slumped to 11th in the table. Last season, Los Leones didn’t suffer their fifth league loss until March; this year, it’s taken only 11 weeks.

Granted, injuries have played a huge part in Athletic’s struggles. Nico Williams, he of the shiny new 10-year contract, has hardly looked fit; his brother Inaki is set for a weeks-long absence due to an adductor injury. Star midfielder Oihan Sancet has battled fitness problems too and has not scored since the opening round, while Benat Prados is out for the season with a cruciate ligament tear.

Ernesto Valverde still has a heck of a talent base to build on. The coach can count on Robert Navarro amid the winger’s emergence, and Mikel Jauregizar has played all but 10 minutes in La Liga so far, speaking to the 21-year-old pivot’s consistency. In Aymeric Laporte and Dani Vivian, Valverde has one of the league’s best central defence tandems.

El derbi vasco de Ernesto Valverde. #ElDíaDespués pic.twitter.com/PZHSBMKA3l — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) November 3, 2025

But Nico’s new contract and Laporte’s triumphant return home from Saudi Arabia were supposed to galvanise Athletic upon the Basques’ qualification for the Champions League after a decade away. Now, European football may well be a distraction for a team that has scored five goals in eight rounds since a 3-0-0 start and can’t fashion a reliable centre-forward between Gorka Guruzeta or Maroan Sannadi. And in the midst of a brutal stretch of five games in six away from San Mames in all competitions, a winning run back into the top six is hard to envision right now.

Will Betis’ Antony gamble pay off?

Antony has entered the chat. It may have taken him until the middle of October to open his account for 2025/26, but Real Betis’ star winger is off and running now, as he scored another brace in a 3-0 win over Mallorca on Sunday.

It is not hyperbole to say that Antony is Betis’ biggest signing this century. Everyone at that club knew the opportunity they had with the flashy Brazilian; it’s why Isco half-jokingly insisted that crowdfunding was needed to sign him permanently. And it’s why the Verdiblancos spent much of the summer chasing him, haggling with Manchester United up until deadline day before finally agreeing terms on a €20m-ish transfer fee.

Two spectacular strikes from distance against Mallorca on Sunday only reinforced why Betis – ever precariously-perched financially – made Antony their most expensive signing in a half-decade: he genuinely can help them play Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.

Think about it: Pablo Fornals is absolutely balling, one of the best midfielders in the country right now. Betis paid a grand total of €9m to sign Natan, Sofyan Amrabat, and Junior Firpo, all of whom are performing. In Antony and Ez Abde, ‘winger whisperer’ Manuel Pellegrini has two of the league’s top wide attackers.

Even after selling Johnny Cardoso and Jesus Rodriguez, this is a dangerous counterattacking side that has improved defensively and, if they can get Nelson Deossa going after his ankle injury, has enough quality to make a run at fourth place.

Can any of Girona, Oviedo, and Valencia survive?

Is anyone able to tell me whether it is a good and/or sustainable thing when a team’s goalkeeper is its best player? Your answer will say a lot about Aaron Escandell and Real Oviedo’s chances of staying in La Liga. Results haven’t necessarily gotten worse under new (and former) boss Luis Carrion, but the Asturian side still can’t score (seven whole goals). Perhaps the early Copa del Rey elimination will be a blessing in disguise.

Girona played Champions League football last season; a year later, Opta’s model has La Liga’s former darlings as the most likely side to suffer relegation. The Catalans are going to live or die with Michel’s brand of football – absolutely commendable, especially when 35-year-old Daley Blind is their best defender, and the team is on pace to ship 83 goals.

Where Míchel gets a reaction from, I don't know. Sevilla, Celta and Levante next could well be a referendum on his future. https://t.co/4DFqBSgXzM — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) August 24, 2025

Carlos Corberan’s first full season leading Valencia is threatening to spiral out of control. Los Che have lost four of five games – only winning the xG battle in a win at Girona. The Paterna generation headlined by Javi Guerra, Diego Lopez, and Cesar Tarrega was supposed to herald a new era, but they aren’t taking steps forward.

I can’t imagine Valencia actually going down for the first time in 40 years, but I can see these other two setting sail for Segunda in six months. Levante or Mallorca aren’t out of the woods, either. Even Sevilla could be dragged into this mess; Los Nervionenses’ squad is strangely-built and their metrics are awful, despite their intensity and pressing strength.