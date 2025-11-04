While the players and managers complain of an overbearing schedule and an inability to take proper care over their players, and Barcelona battle their way through an injury crisis, the board at the Catalan giants intend to add two lengthy extra trips to their schedule. As has become customary for Barcelona in recent years, the club is seeking lucrative friendly games to ease their ailing finances.

The Blaugrana have a debt of €1.45b, and as they look ahead to repayments on the renovation of Camp Nou, are keen to bring in income from wherever possible. In addition, the club’s salary limit struggles continue to inhibit their ability to speculate in the transfer market.

Andreas Christensen resumed training with the group today, so he'll likely be ready for the game against Club Brugge on Wednesday. Toni Fernández, who played with Barça B this weekend, also trained with the first team. @gbsans — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 3, 2025

Barcelona edging towards Morocco friendly

In recent weeks it has been reported that Barcelona are considering playing a friendly after their final game of 2025 against Villarreal on the 21st or 22nd of December. Originally it was suggested that this could take place in Peru, with Barcelona set to earn €7-8m. Yet MD say that the board are now edging towards an offer from Morocco to play in Casablanca, with two offers on the table.

The comparative proximity of Casablanca would allow Barcelona to complete the trip within 24 hours, whereas heading to Lima would make fitting in the required rest period over the Christmas break difficult. If Barcelona do not head to Peru this calendar year, the intention is to do so after the end of the season in May or June.

Hansi Flick’s complaints about preparation

A decision is expected shortly, but it is notable that this news emerges less than a week after a detailed report explaining frustrations within Can Barca at the team’s physical preparation and injury crisis. Included in those frustrations were Hansi Flick’s irritation during preseason, when the club’s scheduling of their preseason tour to South Korea and Japan negatively impacted their preparation. This will do little to improve the injury crisis or get his players back to full tilt.