Barcelona defender leaves training early with muscle problem

Barcelona Director of Football Deco noted in the summer that one of the five central defenders was required to leave due to an overly crowded number of options. However of the four now available to Hansi Flick, Andreas Christensen has rarely been fully fit.

It was Inigo Martinez, who barely missed a game last season, who ended up leaving for Saudi Arabia in the summer, despite noise surrounding potential exits for Ronald Araujo and Christensen. The Danish defender has looked solid when available, but that has not often been the case.

Christensen leaves training with muscle problems

According to Diario AS, Christensen left Barcelona’s training session on Tuesday morning with a muscle problem. They say that the veteran centre-back, who has missed their last three games. Two of those were due to a stomach issue, while muscle discomfort was behind his absence against Elche.

The likelihood is that he is not part of the Barcelona squad that will today travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge on Wendesday. Christensen would make it six absences for Hansi Flick, alongside Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Joan Garcia, Raphinha, Pedri and Gavi.

Christensen’s fitness issues

The 29-year-old continues to struggle with fitness issues, having been unable to stay fit for a prolonged period of time for the past two years. This season Christensen has featured for 338 minutes across nine appearances. Of those nine appearances, three have been starts, and he has completed the full ninety minutes in all of those encounters.

Barcelona alternatives at the back

Flick gave Pau Cubarsi extra time off last week to recover from a demanding schedule, but he will likely have a part to play against Brugge. Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia started in their 3-1 win over Elche this past weekend, and are Flick’s only other natural options at the position.