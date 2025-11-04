Atletico Madrid 3-1 Union St. Gilloise

Atletico Madrid got a crucial second win in the Champions League after back-to-back defeats, downing Union St. Gilloise at the death in an entertaining encounter. It was a European performance that reminded of their struggles of recent years, but one they ultimately came through.

Diego Simeone’s side started off on the back foot in the first half, with the pace of Kevin Rodriguez and Ousseynou Niang causing havoc on the break down Atletico’s left side. Los Colchoneros gradually grew into the game as it went on though, gaining territory. Just as the half threatened to fizzle out though, Julian Alvarez struck with their first clear chance.

Giuliano Simeone, in brilliant form, was again the catalyst for Atletico. Released down the right side, he knocked the ball past the defender and burned him for pace, before cutting it back for Alvarez. His first touch looped up, but he then volleyed the ball into the far corner. Los Rojiblancos thought they had a second on the brink of half-time, when Antoine Griezmann knocked into an empty net after Nahuel Molina’s shot from distance was tipped onto the post. On review, it was ruled out for offside though.

Union St. Gilloise push Atletico to the limit

It looked as the second half went on that Atletico were going to impose their will, but USG were determined not to go quietly. With the introduction of Alexander Sorloth, Atletico began to buffet their way towards the Belgian goal. When the second came, it was Sorloth’s work down the left channel that resulted in a loose ball in the box. Conor Gallagher, off the bench, finally corraled it, and checked back onto his right, before picking out hte top corner with an excellent finish.

Just before that, Promise David had squandered a golden chance to equalise. With 10 minutes to go, a set-piece from Atletico’s left side was curled to the back post by Sofiane Boufal, and Ross Sykes towered over Matteo Ruggeri to head past Oblak.

Into the final stages, and the game became stretched to breaking point. Alvarez burst clear of the USG defence, and looked to have settled the game, but a brilliant hand from goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen kept the Belgian leaders alive. They were also kicking – coming close to the final pass on several occasions, when the ball was knocked down, substitute Louis Patris was free in the six-yard box to head home, but could not get any power on his effort, which looped into the arms Jan Oblak.

🇪🇸✨ Pablo Barrios' first half: – 97% pass accuracy

– 35/36 passes

– 1 foul won

– 1 tackle

– 2 interceptions

– 3/4 ground duels won

– 2/2 aerial duels won pic.twitter.com/Hw50Oy5XAQ — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 4, 2025

Moments later, Sorloth broke up the left this time, and picking out Thiago Almada in the box, Scherpen pulled off another fine save with seconds remaining. This time, Marcos Llorente was waiting to finish the match off for good.

Simeone always puts value on the ability of his side to suffer, but many Colchoneros were wonder if it was too easy to cause chaos for a backline that had been playing well in the second half. Offensively, Atletico continue to look sharp and incisive – after a period of control, they were drawn into a game that nearly cost them a point. A second win moves Atletico up to six points and into 14th spot.