Things continue to go from bad to worse for Athletic Club, as they prepare for their Champions League clash with Newcastle United at St. James Park. Los Leones are due to travel to England today for a 21:00 CEST kick-off on Wednesday night.

Athletic are coming off a dramatic derby defeat, with Real Sociedad grabbing the winner in stoppage time courtesy of a Jon Gorrotxategi thunderbolt. Ernesto Valverde was missing a number of key players for the encounter, and Nico Williams only replaced Oihan Sancet in the 53rd minute.

Nico Williams all but out of Newcastle clash

It was reported by MD on Tuesday that Williams is still struggling with his groin injury, the same affecting Lamine Yamal and most recently Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono. In Williams’ case, his own injury dates back to the end of last season. After missing over a month of action with a hamstring problem, Williams returned, but has been in and out of the side.

🚨 NICO WILLIAMS se 'CAE' de la convocatoria del Athletic contra el Newcastle de Champions. 🤕 El jugador sigue con dolencias en la zona del pubis. ℹ️ @evelascojr pic.twitter.com/LpX88zahXY — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 4, 2025

Now El Chiringuito have reported that Williams will not travel to Newcastle to face the Magpies, due to the discomfort. He did not train on Monday and presumably will not do so on Tuesday either.

Crisis continues for Athletic Club

It adds to the sense of doom and gloom surrounding San Mames. Without Williams, Athletic have struggled offensively, and their derby defeat makes it just one Liga win since August. Currently Athletic lie 11th, but look a long way from getting back to their best, with Ernesto Valverde coming under increasing pressure. There was a brief sense of reaction after home wins over RCD Mallorca and Qarabag, but defeats to La Real and Getafe at home have ended that.

No injury reprieve for Valverde

Part of the issue is the injuries that Athletic are facing. Yeray Alvarez is out long-term as he serves a ban, as are Unai Egiluz and Benat Prados due to injury issues. Maroan Sannadi underwent knee surgery on his meniscus this week, while Inigo Lekue and Inaki Williams are also missing through injury.