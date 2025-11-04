Ancelotti looks into the distance.
Real Madrid

Ex-Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti chastises Vinicius Junior for reaction to Xabi Alonso

Former Real Madrid and current Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has weighed in on the major talking point in the Spanish capital, namely the relationship between Vinicius Junior and Xabi Alonso. The former’s reaction to being taken off during El Clasico has sparked a number of stories surronding the pair.

Even with the club, Alonso and Vinicius publicly making ammends, there is still a suspicion that the relationship between the two is not as good as it might be. Alonso has certainly seen fit to drop Vinicius more often than Ancelotti did, and it is becoming increasingly rare that he completes a match.

‘I told him what I thought’ – Ancelotti on Vinicius reaction

Ahead of the latest Brazil squad announcement, Ancelotti was asked about Vinicius, and he made it clear he had little sympathy for Vinicius in the matter.

“We have a very good relationship with Vinicius. When something happens, we keep each other informed. I spoke with Vinicius about the issue, about his reaction. I told him what I thought, that he made a mistake,” Ancelotti told Diario AS.

Alonso and Vinicius have been at odds since the former arrived.
MADRID, 26/10/2025.- El delantero del Real Madrid Vinicius Jr, junto a su entrenador Xabi Alonso al ser sustituido durante el partido de la décima jornada de LaLiga EA Sports, que Real Madrid y FC Barcelona disputan este domingo en el estadio Santiago Bernabéu. EFE/ Sergio Perez

“He apologised, and that’s the end of it. He’s a very important player and has no problems here, either at his club, or with his coach. His personal life? I’m neither his father nor his brother. I just want to be his coach. His personal life is his own business.”

Xabi Alonso’s warning to Vinicius

Ahead of their clash with Liverpool, Alonso did warn Vinicius that he did not intend to put up with further episodes of a similar nature. The Basque manager has so far taken the high road, resisting the urge to discipline the Brazilian but there will only be so much that he can let slide before having to take action.

Tags Brazil Real Madrid Vinicius Junior Xabi Alonso

