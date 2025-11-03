Trent Alexander-Arnold has started to settle into life at Real Madrid, following his summer move from Liverpool. The England international has been limited to 10 appearances because of injury, but he is not letting it get him down.

He is back now, and although he has yet to feature since being given the medical green light, he is enjoying life at Real Madrid ahead of a reunion with former club Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday. And when speaking to Prime Video (via MD), he reflected on the first time he saw his name on the famous white jersey in the home dressing room of the Santiago Bernabeu.

“It was a surreal moment. Playing in such an emblematic stadium and this time with the home team, it was much better than with the visiting team. Why so much better? Because I finally managed to win in this stadium.”

Trent reveals Xabi Alonso memories

Trent, who remarked that “La Liga is more technical, but less physical” compared to the Premier League, also spoke on Xabi Alonso, whom he was very fond of when the Real Madrid head coach was a player at Liverpool.

“Xabi’s intelligence, the way he sees the game is incredible. I’m very happy to be here, I feel part of the team. I told him that when I saw him and Gerrard, I realised that passing was an art. When they passed the ball to each other, it sounded different. I don’t know if people will understand, but a good pass shows. It sounds different. If you know, you know.”

Trent has a great chance to stamp his authority on the Real Madrid line-up in the coming weeks, given that Dani Carvajal is out for the next three months with a knee injury. He may nit start against Liverpool, but he will have chances soon.