Real Oviedo 0-0 Osasuna

Real Oviedo and Osasuna exchanged blows on Monday night at the Nuevo Carlos Tartiere, but neither could land a telling punch on the opposition. It makes it a combined seven games between the two without a win.

The first half started off in frantic fashion, with Ilyas Chaira escaping the attention of the Osasuna backline, but his effort from close range was thwarted by Sergio Herrera, who flew out to make the stop. At the other end, a set-piece from Ruben Garcia curled into the box from deep, and Ante Budimir was on the end of it. He drew a typically crucial save from Aaron Escandell, who has made a habit of heroics for Oviedo.

Bittersweet for Luis Carrion after underwhelming start

The second half saw Oviedo enjoy more pressure in the middle of the second half, as they looked to break the deadlock. They certainly had the best chance to do so, when around the hour-mark, Javi Lopez cut the ball back from the left side. Alone in the middle of the box, Federico Vinas blazed the chance wide of the target, the crowd mimicking his reaction of regret afterwards.

Los Rojillo were a tough nut to crack though, and were giving little away for free. The final 20 minutes of the encounter progressed with plenty of hard-running and little incident. Both managers will spin the positives in their favour, but neither will be entirely satisfied with a point.

Osasuna recorded their first Liga clean sheet in six games, but are now three without a win. Their opponents have gone four games in search of their third victory, and Escandell was rewarded with his second clean sheet of the season. The table provides little respite for either side though, with Oviedo sitting 19th (8 points), three behind Osasuna in 15th. For new Oviedo manager Luis Carrion, it is some sort of reaction after an embarrassing Copa del Rey defeat to third-tier Ourense, but Osasuna will have been seen as a second opportunity to get his first win on the board.