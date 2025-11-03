On Tuesday, Real Madrid face off against Liverpool in the Champions League, and much of the attention will be on Trent Alexander-Arnold. The defender made the move from Anfield to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, doing so after deciding against signing a new deal at the reigning Premier League champions.

Because of this, it’s expected that Trent will receive a hostile “welcome” when he and his Real Madrid teammates arrive at Anfield for their league phase showdown clash. Ahead of this, he spoke to Prime Video (via MD) on facing off against Liverpool.

“I knew that at some point I would face Liverpool. They are a top team, so I imagined that I would end up coming back sooner or later. It is a mixture of emotions; I think it will be a very difficult match, but I’m very excited.

“Everything is going to feel different: warming up on the opposite side, being in the away dressing room… But it’s part of the game. I spoke to (Andy) Robertson and (Mohamed) Salah when the match came out. Although they are not having good results lately, they are still a great team and nobody here thinks it will be an easy game.

Trent also admitted that were he to find the back of the net against his boyhood club, he would not celebrate the goal.

“The way I am received depends on the fans… I have always loved the club and I will always be a Liverpool fan. If I score a goal, I will not celebrate.”

Trent will find it difficult to play against Liverpool

Understandably, there will be much focus on Trent’s return to Anfield, but there is a chance that he does not feature. Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso opted not to use him at all during the weekend victory over Valencia, and given that he has not played a single minute in almost two months, he may not be risked in making his return to match in a high-intensity match, which the Liverpool fixture will certainly be.