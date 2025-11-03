Harry Kane responds to Barcelona interest in 2026 transfer

Barcelona intend to sign a new striker next summer, given that Robert Lewandowski will almost certainly depart when his contract expires at the end of the season. They have been linked with a number of targets, and one of those is Harry Kane, in what could be a repeat of the transfer they did in 2022 for his possible predecessor.

The decision to sign Lewandowski has proven to be a very successful one for Barcelona, and rather than signing a younger profile that could be the club’s starting striker for many years to come, they may choose to go along the route of bringing in another established name, and Kane would be the ideal addition in this regard.

Kane has a €65m release clause in his Bayern Munich contract, so Barcelona know exactly how much they would need to pay to sign him. And according to Sport, the England international is aware of the interest coming from Catalonia, although he will not make any decision on his future until the end of the season.

Kane demands would make Barcelona move unlikely

Kane may not have made any decision yet, but by the time he does, Barcelona may have already moved on. According to the report, he is asking for a significant salary, likely to be similar to the €25m per year (gross) he currently earns at Bayern – a figure that the Catalans will struggle to reach, given their well-documented financial woes.

There is little doubt that Kane would be the best-possible striker signing that Barcelona could make next summer, given that he is very much one of the best number nines in world football right now. However, it may not make sense financially, especially if his wage demands stay as they are for when next summer’s transfer window opens.