Barcelona defeated Elche on Sunday to close the gap on Real Madrid in the La Liga title race, in what was an unusual affair at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. The visiting side had two players from the Catalan club in their squad for the match, those being Inaki Pena and Hector Fort.

Fort was a second half substitute for Elche, coming on at left-back. After the full time whistle, he was seen speaking to Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, and as per DAZN (via MD), he revealed the topics of their conversation.

“It’s the first time in my life that I play against Barcelona in another shirt. (Flick) is a close person, he cares about me and he was asking me about the injury I had. He asked me if I was happy at Elche, and I appreciate his interest.”

Fort also spoke on Lamine Yamal, who was his direct opponent during the closing stages in Montjuic.

“I don’t see Lamine like everyone else. I see him as my friend, we’ve been together for many years, we’ve shared a lot of things and I was excited to have him in front of me. I don’t think I’ve come out so badly, I caught him a little tired.

“It always helps you to have the extra motivation of playing in front of my people and my former teammates, but it’s a shame about the result.”

Pena opens up on goalkeeper reunion

Pena played the full 90 minutes against his parent club, as he produced an encouraging performance. He also spoke post-match to DAZN, as he reflected on seeing a number of familiar faces.

“I have many friends, but with the goalkeepers I train every day and it has been super nice to be able to see them. It was strange to play here wearing another shirt.”