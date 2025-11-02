Barcelona Elche

WATCH: Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres fire Barcelona into early 2-0 lead against Elche

Barcelona need to defeat Elche in order to keep pace with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, and they are on course for a victory after scoring twice early on at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic.

Hansi Flick will have been very keen to see his side bounce back from last weekend’s defeat in El Clasico, and they are doing so. On 9 minutes, the deadlock was broken by Lamine Yamal, who fired home from inside the penalty area after being played in by Alejandro Balde.

And only a couple of minutes later, it was two. Barcelona capitalised on another error in the Elche defence, and it ended with Fermin Lopez crossing for Ferran Torres to tap home from a couple of yards out.

Barcelona will be delighted with their start in this one, as it is exactly what they needed to get back on track after a difficult few weeks.

